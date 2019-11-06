POULSBO, Washington — In the hot sun, Levi Harsh is finishing a day's work on his farm.

"We grow everything in a high intensity style. So everything can be flipped up to 5 times in a season," said Harsh.

He owns Harsh Farms in Bremerton, which specializes in micro greens.

Levi said you'll see him at local farmer's markets, but he and other farmers in Kitsap County are embracing another way to get their local produce into the hands of customers.

"60 percent of our farming income comes from Kitsap Fresh," said Harsh.

Kitsap Fresh is an online farmers market for Kitsap County.

"Customers get to customize their orders.. It's 50 weeks a year so it doesn't just happen during the summer," said Kitsap Fresh creator Erin Smith. "It's a cooperative of farmers."

Smith said since the site launched 4 years ago, it's seen tremendous growth.

The site does $4,000 a week in sales. Every Wednesday, people pick up their orders and they're charged after pick-up.

"We want to make local, seasonal, fresh food more accessible," said Smith.

Kitsap Fresh recently added three new pick-up sites. In July, they'll have a warehouse to hold produce.

"We've grown from 12 to 40 farms and we'd like to be 200 farms," said Smith.

He wants Kitsap Fresh to encourage people to try farming.

"All they need is a businesses license. We'll take care of the merchant services, the online web page," said Smith.



He said the website has created a network that keeps money in Kitsap County, and helps local farmers thrive.



"Not only does it provide security for our community, it builds our community. I think that's the most important thing," said Harsh.

On Tuesday, Kitsap Fresh will host a fundraising dinner at Mossback Cafe in Kingston. Money raised from the ticketed event will help cover warehouse costs.