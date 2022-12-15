Investigators still searching for suspect a year after destructive Olympia arson

The blaze was ruled an arson but so far there are no suspects. The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a conviction.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — While Olympia detectives and federal investigators have spent a year looking for who started a destructive downtown fire, Audrey Henley has moved on.

The business she opened in early 2020 with her husband, Jimmi Davies, Revival Motors and Coffee Company, was one of several businesses destroyed in the Dec. 15, 2021 fire.

A five-story apartment complex under construction, an auto repair shop, offices and a family’s apartment unit were also gutted by the fire.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. Olympia police released a series of surveillance images showing people of interest, but a department spokesperson said no suspects have been identified.

Henley’s business served coffee and offered motorcycle repairs.

In August the couple relocated to a smaller location for their coffee business at 412 4th Avenue East in August.

“It’s about 280 square feet. Very cozy,” said Davies.

Henley obtained a $100,000 grant to renovate a larger location, the former location of Howard's Prestige Cleaners on Olympia's Union Ave.

She hopes to offer customers the same options as their original location: coffee, food, motorcycle work, and a place to hang out.

“We want people to be immersed in the experience of watching the motorcycles be built and have another living room setting,” said Henley.

Damage was estimated to be between $5 million and $7 million. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.