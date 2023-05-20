One Seattle Day of Service brings out volunteers across the city

The second annual One Seattle Day of Service hosted by Mayor Bruce Harrell was expected to have around 4,000 volunteers helping at more than 140 different events.

SEATTLE — Today thousands of volunteers gave back as part of the second annual One Seattle Day of Service hosted by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

“It’s always an exciting day when we get thousands of people to come out to demonstrate their love for this city,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Mayor Harrell spent time helping in the Chinatown International District with several other volunteers.

“We are rewriting the new chapter coming out of this pandemic, coming out of economic decline,” said Mayor Harrell. “We're rewriting and it starts with public safety, cleanliness, making it vibrant.”

The event in the Chinatown International District was just one of more than 140 throughout Seattle for the day of service.

One of the other locations where groups were cleaning was outside T-Mobile Park. This specific One Seattle Day of Service location was led by the Mariners with dozens of their employees, fans and even the Mariner Moose taking part.

“I grew up in Seattle, my father grew up in Seattle, my grandfather grew up in Seattle,” said Rex Kerby who was volunteering with the Mariners.

He said this city means a lot to him and that is why he wanted to spend his Saturday helping to clean up the area.

“After COVID, I was kind of disappointed in how Seattle was looking and stuff. So that's kind of what drove me to be here today,” said Kerby.

Kerby was just one of an estimated 4,000 people who took part in more than 140 events across Seattle today. Another group was working at the Salvation Army’s SoDo Shelter.

“We're actually building planter boxes to help beautify the shelter here in Seattle,” said Carolyn Romeo, a volunteer with the Machinists Union District 751, which represents many Boeing employees.

Romeo said she hopes the planters they built and filled with flowers can help the more than 250 people who live at the shelter feel a sense of home. People who work for Salvation Army said this gesture and these planters will bring joy to people at the shelter.

“Our clients face many challenges and to come out and see beauty, to see color, it just inspires them and inspires us,” said Felicia Grant, the Director of Seattle Social Services for the Salvation Army.

Volunteers who took part in the event were thankful to be able to give back to the city they care about and the people who live in it.