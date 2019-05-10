FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One man was shot in the parking lot of Wild Waves Theme & Water Park in Federal Way Friday night.

A spokesman from South King Fire & Rescue confirmed the shooting was reported at 10:58 p.m., just before the 11 p.m. closing time for the park.

An adult man was shot and taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to South King Fire & Rescue.

It was a busy night at the park. The second weekend of Wild Waves Halloween "Fright Fest" was underway.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. No one else was hurt.

Federal Way police are investigating and KING 5 is waiting to hear more information from them.