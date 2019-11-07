One person is in custody in connection to the 2009 disappearance of Tenino mother Nancy Moyer, according to Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza.

The person being detained has not been charged, but made statements that led authorities to search a property outside of Tenino on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office have been working Moyer's disappearance for the past 10 years. On Wednesday, several agencies conducted a search at the 16500 block of Sheldon Ln SW outside of Tenino.

Moyer, a 36-year-old mother of two, disappeared from her Tenino home in March 2009. Her disappearance was ruled foul play.

Over the years, detectives followed several leads in the case, but Moyer was presumed dead with no suspects in custody.

Retired police officer Fred Doughty took up her case in the years following her disappearance. Regarding a suspect, Doughty said, "I think it's somebody she knew."

RELATED: Private investigator picks up missing woman case

Moyer was separated from her husband at the time. Police said he passed a polygraph test and was not a suspect.

The 2009 cold case has recently gained national attention through television programs and true crime podcasts.

This information is developing and the investigation is ongoing.