Man shot on Aurora Ave. in North Seattle Tuesday night

Seattle police said a 25-year-old man was shot in North Seattle Tuesday night. Gang detectives are investigating.

Seattle police report a 25-year-old man was taken to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center after a shooting in North Seattle Tuesday night.

Police previously reported that the victim was female and had life-threatening injuries. Police later corrected that report, saying the victim was a 25-year-old man with non life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. near Aurora Ave. N. and N. 137th St. in North Seattle on Tuesday night.

The suspects fled the scene, possibly in a vehicle, police said. It's unclear how many suspects police are searching for, or what led up to the shooting.

Police said gang detectives are investigating.