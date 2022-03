The fire Monday afternoon is under investigation.

BOTHELL, Wash. — One person was found dead after a fire ripped through a home in Bothell Monday afternoon.

Crews launched an "aggressive attack" when they arrived to the scene at 20701 34th Drive SE.

The fire was out before 6 p.m.

One person was found dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.