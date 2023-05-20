x
One dead in skydiving accident in Mason County

According to the Mason County Sheriff's Office, the skydiver’s parachute clipped the top of a tree and caused an uncontrolled fall.

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a skydiving accident that happened Saturday afternoon.

The MCSO said deputies and Washington State Patrol units responded to the 11000 block of U.S. Highway 101 around 4:30 p.m.

MCSO said officials were already driving on the highway when they got the call and were on the scene in minutes.

MCSO said the skydiver’s parachute clipped the top of a tree and caused an uncontrolled fall. 

"The Mason County Sheriff's Office sends our deepest condolences to all those involved," they wrote in a tweet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

