Neighbors 'angry' after Renton shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Neighbors say they've complained to police about dangerous activity at the home for several months.

RENTON, Wash. — One person has been killed and a second is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Renton. Renton Police say the shooting happened around 2:24 p.m. on the 300 block of Wells Avenue North.

Neighbors say the home has been a nuisance for months and they've repeatedly asked the city for help. Police say the landlord has filed papers to evict the tenet, but neighbors argue that happened only after they threatened to pursue legal action.

"[I'm] angry. Angry that this is allowed to go on for so long," said Aaron, a neighbor on the block for 20 years who preferred not to share his last name.

Police say the two people shot were both males believed to be in their 30s. Multiple people were at the home when the shooting happened. Police have not identified a suspect. The man killed was found inside the home, while the other man shot was located outside and taken to the hospital.

Renton Police confirm the home is a rental and the police have received many complaints over several months.

"We've had disputes. We've had reports of possible drug activity, loud music, there's been lots of folks in and out," said Cyndie Morris with Renton Police.

Last week, neighbors say they met with police in hopes of addressing their concerns. Renton Police has increased its presence in the neighborhood. Police say the home is filed with the King County Eviction Unit. Once a court order is obtained, it can take approximately 50 days to serve an eviction order. The King County Eviction Unit said that is due to short staffing and the hazardous nature of serving eviction orders.

"Just with the court systems being as bogged down as they are, it takes delays. They were rounding the corner to having a physical eviction here real soon," said Morris.

Still, neighbor are upset things got to the point where a person was killed after so many calls for help.

"I talk to the police and it just gets me frustrated and angry that they can't do anything," said Aaron.