Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge to receive $10.8 million in renovations

The Great American Outdoors Act will fund safety and accessibility repairs at the lodge.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — An approximate $10.8 million construction contract was awarded to the Olympic National Park in order to renovate the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge.

These repairs, which were announced Wednesday, are funded by the Great American Outdoors Act, which was passed in 2020.

“The Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge is located in one of the most popular areas to visit in Olympic National Park,” Superintendent Sula Jacobs said in a statement. “These essential repairs will correct $6.68 million in deferred maintenance and repairs associated with this facility, and will ensure that the Day Lodge is accessible, safe, and energy efficient.”

The lodge will be closed from approximately April 2023 to May 2024 for renovations. During this time, there will be temporary facilities available to serve visitors. The exact closure dates will be specified based on the contractor’s schedule, according to the national park.

Originally built in 1952 as a ski lodge, the Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge now has about 300,000 visitors each year.

Repairs will include an entire roof replacement and structural improvement. Additionally, doors, windows and floor coverings will be replaced. The lodge will be weatherproofed and safety improvements will be made to fire detection and notification systems.

Energy improvements will also be incorporated, as upgrades to the lodge's heating and ventilation systems aim to increase efficiency.