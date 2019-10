OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 90-foot recreational yacht that was carrying approximately 1,200 gallons of diesel sank at a dock in West Bay Marina near Olympia on Friday.

The spill was reported about 11 a.m.

Crews with the Washington State Department of Ecology, U.S. Coast Guard, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the port of Olympia were on site to assess the situation and determine a cleanup and recovery plan.

An estimated 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel was on board a 90-foot vessel that sank in West Bay Marine near Olympia.

U.S. Coast Guard