WSP trooper who was shot in the face honored for his service to the state

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A state trooper who was shot in the face and survived last fall got a hero's welcome at the state Capitol Monday morning.

The state's House of Representatives gave Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson a standing ovation, along with a proclamation honoring his service to the state.

Atkinson says he's feeling great and hopes to return to the state patrol.

Last September, Atkinson was sitting in his patrol car in Walla Walla when police say a man walked up to the car and started shooting.

The suspect charged in the shooting had made prior threats to kill police officers after he was notified that he was going to get evicted from his apartment.

Atkinson was shot in the face and lost parts of two of his fingers. He was able to drive himself a mile away to the nearest hospital.

Atkinson has regular physical therapy appointments but hopes he's had his last surgery. He's eager for the day he can return to work.

"If I don't get to put the uniform on, it'll be a bad day," Atkinson said. "So my one goal is to get the French blue back on and however long that takes, is how long it takes."