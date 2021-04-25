Statewide police reform bills head to Inslee's desk

Multiple bills are headed to Governor Inslee's desk that will create statewide police reform.

Families killed by police in Washington played an active role in pushing the legislation. Since the beginning of the year, families with the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability have been testifying in front of Congress.

For the first time, the families of 19 people killed by police met together in Olympia to celebrate their progress and share how they plan to push forward.

"We all brought our blood, our tears and our strength and unified, we made the beginning steps that will be needed to bring forth the change that will save our children's children," said Nickeia Hunter, who's brother Carlos Hunter was killed by Vancouver police in 2019.

The Legislature passed four of the five proposed bills for the session:

Senate Bill 5051: addresses oversight and makes some offense by police required decertification.

House Bill 1054: creates a statewide requirement for tactics and equipment used during demonstrations.

House Bill 1267: creates a statewide investigative office for some officer-involved incidents.

House Bill 1310: creates a statewide policy on use of force. It includes a requirement that police use the least amount of physical force necessary.

Castill Hightower, who's brother Herbert Hightower Jr. was killed by Seattle police in 2004, believes her brother would still be alive if HB 1310 was in place before he died.

"[House Bill] 1310 and all the bills passed speak to the lived tragedy of so many impacted families trying to prevent another family from joining us," Hightower said.