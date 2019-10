LACEY, Wash. — All freight and Amtrak traffic was stopped for several hours Tuesday morning near Lacey after a semi-truck crashed into a train trestle.

The crash happened near Mullen Road Southeast and Afflerbaugh Drive Southeast. The truck load dumped onto the road and onto a car that was traveling in the opposite direction.

Traffic was on hold until the trestle could be inspected, according to BNSF. The trestle reopened about 7:30 a.m.

There were no injuries.