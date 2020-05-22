Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Olympia hotel

Roughly 80 people were evacuated after a Quality Inn in Olympia caught fire early Friday morning.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Around 80 people were displaced after a hotel in Olympia caught fire early Friday morning.

The Olympia Fire Department first reported the fire at the Quality Inn on the 1200 block of Quince St. SE around 1:10 a.m. A second-alarm was called so more crews could help battle the blaze.

Fire officials said the fire started with a shrub outside the hotel, then spread to the siding and into the attic.

“The fire was challenging to access as it spread through hidden spaces,” the department tweeted.

Two Intercity Transit buses were sent to the scene to temporarily house the roughly 80 people who were staying at the hotel, the Olympia Fire Department said. The Red Cross and hotel staff are working to help find them shelter. No injuries have been reported.

The fire department said residents in the area should expect to see some smoke in the area north of Union Ave Friday morning while crews are “mopping up the fire.”