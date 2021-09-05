People involved in Olympia shooting reportedly part of anti-vaccination demonstration

A verbal argument escalated into fighting and shots being fired on Saturday.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two opposing groups connected to an anti-vaccination demonstration in Olympia were linked to a shooting and possible assault Saturday afternoon.

The two groups are reportedly connected to Portland-based Proud Boys and Antifa, according to the city manager's office. When they met in an area near the Intercity Transit Station, a verbal argument escalated into a fight.

That fight then led to a member of one of the groups shooting an opposing group member in the ankle, according to the city.

Police were aware of the demonstration and were monitoring the movement of the groups.

After taking control of the scene, officers provided medical care to the shooting victim until paramedics arrived. The injury is not life threatening. The shooting victim is cooperating with police.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information about the circumstances around the shooting can contact crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meanwhile, police are asking for additional information on social media reports of a woman being chased and assaulted in downtown in connection to the demonstration. The Proud Boys group was allegedly involved. However, police have not received a report about the alleged assault.

If anyone witnessed the reported assault or experienced an assault as result of Saturday’s activities, they are asked to call dispatch at 360-704-2740.