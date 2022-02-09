Missing Olympia teen found safe Thursday night

The teen was missing since Wednesday afternoon after he didn't show up for football practice and his car was found abandoned.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said the Olympia teen who was initially missing under "suspicious circumstances" was reportedly found safe Thursday night.

On Thursday, TCSO reported the 16-year-old left his home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but never arrived. He was seen walking along near Tenino around 5:30 p.m. and near Millersylvania State Park.

The teen’s car was found near 171st Avenue Southeast and Tilley Road Southwest near Tenino on a private drive, according to TCSO. Detectives reported finding a small amount of blood in his truck and that items were "strewn" about. The boy's cellphone was found "shattered" on the ground nearby.

TCSO said the teen was located safe near the 13600 block of Tilley Road at around 10 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff's office said it would not make any additional comments regarding the incident and asked the public to respect the family's privacy wishes.

TCSO Search and Rescue teams, including dogs, searched for the teen in the Tenino area Thursday. The FBI also assisted Thurston County detectives with the case as well as the Olympia Police Department, Washington State Patrol aviation unit and rangers from the Washington State Parks Service.