Missing teen last seen walking near Tenino after not showing at football practice

Gabriel Davies left his Olympia home for football practice but he never made it. His car was found near Tenino that evening.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police are searching for an Olympia teen who went missing Wednesday under “suspicious circumstances.”

Gabriel Davies, 16, was last seen walking alone near Tenino at about 5:30 p.m., according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Davies left home in Olympia at about 4 p.m. to attend football practice at Olympia High School but the sheriff’s office said he never arrived.

The teen’s car was found near 171st Avenue Southeast and Tilley Road Southwest near Tenino, according to TCSO. Davies was last seen walking northbound near Wright Road Southeast and Tilley Road Southwest, which is north of where Davies’ car was found.

TCSO Search and Rescue personnel are expected to search for Davies in the Tenino area Thursday.

If you have immediately useful information about Davies’ whereabouts, contact dispatch at (360) 704-2740. General information can be sent to detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.