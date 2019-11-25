OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia School District Board of Directors will hear recommendations from a community committee Monday night as members present their findings of later school start times for middle and high school students.

The University of Washington studied the idea back in 2016 when Seattle adjusted its start times. UW researchers found students slept an average of 34 minutes more a night.

Sandy Hallstrom and Jessica Revelas are parents of both middle and high school students. They are also both members of the Citizens Advisory Committee that was formed by the Olympia School Board in spring to evaluate later school start times.

Hallstrom said through research the committee found sleep deprivation impacts the mental and physical health of high school and middle school students.

That's why both Hallstrom and Revelas hope the school board decides to implement later school start times.

"Having an earlier start time is equivalent to being taught by a highly ineffective teacher," said Hallstrom.

She added that having a later start time is like reducing a class size by one-third.

Hallstrom said through research she discovered that middle and high schoolers have a different deep sleep schedule than younger children and adults. Middle and high schoolers typically experience deep sleep between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., which can even extend into 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Younger children and adults typically experience deep sleep between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

This means middle and high schoolers who wake up early for school are having their deep sleep interrupted.

Revelas said for the sake of these students, she hopes this changes with later start times.

"I think it will really help with their ability to focus in class, it will help with their overall mood, and their ability just to engage with the world," she said.

"That's really what this focus is about is having healthy, safe children who can then go on and do things academically," said Hallstrom.