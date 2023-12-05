Olympia School District: Students gained unauthorized access to student, staff information

The district said the students believed to have been involved in the network security incident have been identified and that law enforcement has been notified.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia School District sent a message to parents Friday that it learned some students gained unauthorized access to systems that contained some student and staff information.

The district said the students believed to have been involved in the network security incident have been identified and that law enforcement has been notified. The district did not specify how many students were involved.

Technology staff noticed suspicious activity in the district’s systems after the unauthorized access began about two weeks ago. The district said work is still being done to determine the scope of the information accessed and said at least one of the students downloaded the information.

The information included the first and last names and ID numbers of students between 2008-present. Full birthdays were also accessed for students between 2008 and 2020.

Information about students who rode the school bus between the 2012-13 and 2020-21 school years was also accessed. That information included student names, street addresses and names, student information in notes to bus drivers and some bus routes.

The district said it believes it was able to retrieve the information before it was shared. It said there is no evidence that emails, email addresses, or records, such as grades, discipline, education plans, social security numbers, or family financials, were disclosed.

All middle and high school students have been asked to reset their Google login and passwords, out of an abundance of caution.