Olympia man arrested after Sept. 4 shooting between groups allied with Proud Boys and Antifa

Olympia Police Department detectives arrested a 36-year-old man Thursday after a shooting in early September between two groups allied with the Proud Boys and Antifa.

The suspect, an Olympia resident, was booked into the Thurston County Jail for first-degree assault.

The shooting happened during a clash between the two groups in downtown Olympia on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Police released this video showing the groups, one allied with Antifa, the other with the Proud Boys, at the bus station on State Avenue.

Police say the Proud Boys were pursuing members of the group allied with Antifa, before clashing at the bus station.

The clash ended in multiple people being assaulted, and police confirmed that the shots were fired by someone from the Antifa group, and the bullet struck a member of the Proud Boys.

"This investigation, as well as investigations into other disturbances that happened that day, is ongoing," Olympia Police said in a statement.