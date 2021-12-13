Olympia High School volleyball coach reflects on four decades of inspiring student athletes

Laurie Creighton first started coaching in 1978.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — One of the winningest high school coaches in Washington state history is retiring after 43 years.

Olympia High School volleyball coach Laurie Creighton's practices are run like clockwork. They're precise, there's purpose, a plan, and Coach Creighton never seems to stop.

"That's part of my personality, that's definitely me. I'm a detail-oriented person," Laurie Creighton said.

Creighton has been doing it this way since she first started coaching in 1978.

"I love athletics, I love sports and the opportunity to work with kids and help them become better versions of themselves," Creighton said.

After graduating from Washington State University in 1977, Creighton took a teaching job in Olympia. She started her coaching career at Washington Middle School. A year later she was hired at Olympia High.

"I've always just really enjoyed team sports. That connectedness that is required on the court and really trying to help the kids learn how to be connected off the court and be a good teammate and all that fits together in a way that I think is just really fun," Creighton said.

Creighton's No. 1 goal has always been to empower women. She wants her players to demonstrate coachability, character and commitment.

Creighton credits her teachers and coaches from Issaquah as her inspiration.

"Having lost my mom and my grandmother as a ninth grader and then the positive impact that the women who were my teachers and coaches - that impact that they had on me - I just saw the value of that and knowing that there's other kids who have similar stories, maybe not exactly like mine, but that can use a positive female role model in their life. And so that's driven me for sure," Creighton said.

Creighton's drive, along with preparation and passion, would equal success. She won her first state title in 1998 and a second one in 2011.

But for Creighton, it has never been about the wins.

"To me it's about helping prepare kids for life, building character, and teaching life lessons along the way, and building great team relationships," Creighton said.

The COVID-19 pandemic cost Creighton the 2020 season. But when the kids came back, she had a full appreciation for what she's been preaching and teaching for decades.

"When we got those kids in the gym for the first time, they are all wearing masks, but you could just see the light in all of their eyes," Creighton said.

She's provided a light for many and that's why the school honored Creighton by naming the Olympia High School court after her.

Her Bears are still winning, but Creighton said the time to retire is now.

"For me, the amount of energy required to do the whole package, I just didn't feel the energy was going to last as long as maybe I would want to last with any particular group of kids," Creighton said.

It's been an amazing journey filled with 879 wins.

But there's another number, 2,000. That's the number of kids' lives she's touched over the years.

"I can't get my head around that, it's too much. That's a lot of kids, hard to think about it. It's been a pretty good ride," Creighton said.

Creighton was inducted into the WIAA Hall of Fame in 2008. She is the third-winningest coach in state history.