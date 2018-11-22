OLYMPIA, Wash. — In Olympia, firefighters do more than just fight fires. Volunteers from the Olympia Fire Department gave Lupe Rodriguez a van with a motorized wheelchair lift Sunday.

“Oh my God. That’s the best thing that ever happened to us,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez first met the firefighters in May 2017 when she had heart palpitations.

When they said she needed to go to the hospital she said she couldn’t go without her son, Marty Polvos, who is 37 but has the mentality of a nine-month-old, according to Rodriguez. He has cerebral palsy, cannot talk, and needs a wheelchair when he’s in public.

His mother, who suffers from kidney failure and broke her leg earlier this year, has a hard time lifting her son’s wheelchair into the back of their SUV.

When firefighters learned her problem, they wanted to find a solution.

“She was living with so much positivity given her situation. It left a huge impact on them, and they wanted to do whatever they could for her,” said Olympia firefighter Derek Johnson.

He said firefighters spent more than 400 hours renovating the van.

They used money from the firefighter’s union’s Civic Foundation to pay for supplies, some of which were discounted by Les Schwab Tires and Home Depot. Johnson said the foundation funds are used for community service projects.

“This made our year, having that man just made our year,” said Rodriguez.

Donations can be mailed to the Olympia Firefighters Civic Foundation at 1069 Adams St. SE, Olympia, WA 98501.

