Emergency shelter opening in Olympia for cold snap

Olympia's low of 14 degrees Wednesday morning set a new daily low-temperature record.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Record cold temperatures are turning the community room at Olympia’s First Christian Church into a homeless shelter.

Temporary beds for up to 26 people will be set up Wednesday evening ahead of what could be another record-setting cold night in Thurston County.

Temperatures dropped to a record-low 14 degrees for February 23 in Olympia Wednesday morning.

”I personally know some folks that were out in a tent last night,” said City of Olympia employee Travis Sullivan.

Sullivan delivered duffle bags full of survival gear to the homeless on Tuesday.

”When the cold weather hits like this, it’s kind of hard to escape,” he said.

City and county homeless advocates are taking donations Thursday and Friday morning, from 10 a.m. until noon at 108 State Avenue in downtown Olympia.