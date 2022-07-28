Olympia cooling center asking for donations during heat wave

Organizers are requesting supplies as they work to help people stay cool during the heat wave.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The heat wave in western Washington is expected to last into the weekend, and so will an air-conditioned space for those seeking relief.

Earlier this week, the Thurston County Public Health and Social Service Department announced a downtown Olympia building would be open for the public for three days from 2-8 p.m., starting Tuesday, due to a declared hazardous weather event.

With 90-plus degree temperatures expected to last through Saturday, the cooling center will be open at least through Saturday as well, Keylee Marineau, Homeless Response Program manager said Thursday.

Organizers are asking for donations of water, Gatorade, sunscreen and snacks from noon until 2 p.m. Friday at 201 North Capitol Way.

Julie Corwin stopped by Thursday afternoon to drop off granola bars and bottled water.

Corwin said she feels lucky to have air conditioning this week.

”It’s really hot. I can’t imagine what it must be like and we really care,” said Corwin. “I’m going to get teary eyes. We do whatever we can.”

An Excessive Heat Advisory is in effect for Olympia and the surrounding area through Saturday evening.

Highs in the 90s are forecast through Saturday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s, which will bring little relief from the heat.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory, warning residents that the extended heat could pose a moderate to significant risk of heat-related illnesses, “especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling or adequate hydration."