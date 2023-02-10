Olympia artist honored for 'You are not alone' mural

Elisa Giudice’s mural is part of an international campaign to promote hope, connection, and conversations about mental health.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — When Elisa Giudice’s mother passed away in 2018, she relied on the community for support.

Now the Olympia artist is giving back to the community in the way she knows best, with a piece of art.

“That is my hope,” Giudice said. "That people, if they’re going through something really difficult, they can see this and know they can lean on the collective strength of the community.”

Her mural, painted this spring and summer on the side of the Plum Street YMCA, has been selected for an Arts Walk Innovation Award.

The painting includes the phrase, “You are not alone,” and is part of an international campaign to promote hope, connection, and conversations about mental health.

“Together we can get through this,” Giudice said.

The mural is part of the Olympia Artspace Alliance and Parking & Business Improvement Area’s Downtown Mural Project.

The mural took several months to complete.

Working with a handful of volunteers, Giudice had to do most of the painting before or after sunset because she relied on a projector to place her outlines on the side of the 100-foot-long and 25-foot-high building.

The mural was completed by the end of July.

Lesli Baker, Health and Wellbeing Director for the Thurston County YMCA, said they have already noticed the mural’s impact.

Baker said people have been inspired to come to the YMCA to ask about memberships and support services for people experiencing homelessness.