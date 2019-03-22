Attacks on Muslims around the world have motivated members of the Muslim community in Washington to look for protections through new state laws. A group of around 60 Muslims met with lawmakers in Olympia about three specific bills on “Muslim Day at the Capitol" Thursday.

“It’s really important we meet with our representatives and give a face to the name that’s often vilified,” said Amani.

Amani asked for her last name not to be used in fear of retaliation because she is Muslim.

“We’ve seen that on the local level, the national level,” said Amani. “This dehumanization, this hateful rhetoric towards Muslims as though they’re not real people.”

She joined the group to encourage lawmakers to back bills progressing through the Legislature concerning the Muslim community.

One bill would prohibit state agencies from assisting federal immigration authorities, another bill would give college students the ability to pray and schedule exams around Muslim holidays, and the third would increase the types of crimes considered hate crimes under Washington state law.

Governor Jay Inslee met with the group and said he supports the bills and would sign them into law if they were approved by lawmakers.

“I am so glad we have voices willing to stand up against intolerance, against hate,” said Inslee.

Amani hopes her visit to the Capitol won’t be her last. She said she would like to return to see Inslee sign the three bills into law.