Replacing Marcus Whitman statue in DC with Billy Frank Jr. approved by state Legislature

The Washington state Legislature approved a measure that would start the process to replace Washington’s Marcus Whitman statue in the National Statuary Hall Collection with one of the late Billy Frank Jr.
Frank was a Nisqually tribal member who championed treaty rights and protecting the environment.
The measure, which passed the House in March, cleared the Senate on a 44-5 vote. It now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.
The National Statuary Hall Collection features 100 statues, with each state contributing statues of two notable deceased residents. Washington’s honorees are Marcus Whitman and Mother Joseph.