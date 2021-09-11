KING 5 poll: 37% believe Washington's reform laws made policing worse

Fifteen percent of respondents of a KING 5 poll said law enforcement is 'better' after new policing laws went into effect.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Several new laws that went into effect this summer changed policing in the State of Washington. But are those changes making police agencies better or worse?

According to a KING 5 News poll that questioned 650 adults across the state, 15% of respondents said the new laws have made policing better, 37% said “worse.”

One-fifth, 20%, said the laws have had no impact.

“Not sure” was selected by 27% of the respondents.

The standards for use of force, and when someone can be chased, became higher after the new laws went into effect in July. Maneuvers like chokeholds and neck restraints were banned. Limits were placed on when tear gas can be used.

”The numbers certainly speak for themselves,” said Steven Strachan, executive director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

His association represents hundreds of law enforcement agencies in the state.

”We strongly agreed and supported police reform, but it needs to be balanced and it needs to balance public safety with necessary changes,” Strachan said.

Police agencies have complained the laws prevent them from responding to certain calls and prohibit them from chasing after potential suspects.

Strachan said a number of the laws need to be clarified, something he hopes happens in next year’s legislative session.

”Is detaining someone use of force? That’s not clear under the new laws. We want to make that crystal clear so law enforcement knows what is needed,” Strachan said.

Rep. Jesse Johnson, who sponsored some of the reform bills, said he plans on revisiting them when lawmakers return to Olympia in January.

“I think we do have some space for clarification in the law. But I think we're going to get to the right policy by the end of this upcoming session,” said Johnson (D-Federal Way).

Johnson said he was not surprised by the poll results.

“I think there has been a lot of misinformation and mischaracterization of the bills by some in law enforcement,” Johnson said.

He said while some changes are needed, he is confident the new laws have improved law enforcement agencies in the state.