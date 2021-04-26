Inslee signs ban on Native American school mascots

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a bill to ban the use of Native American names, symbols and images as school mascots, logos and team names at most public schools in Washington.

Inslee says the bill will end the disrespectful use of Native American imagery in our schools.

Under the measure, school districts would be required to select a new mascot by Dec. 31 to take effect by the end of the 2021-22 school year. Starting in 2022, they would not be able to purchase uniforms that include the old mascot or name.