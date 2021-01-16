Hundreds of Washington National Guard members stationed at state Capitol through Inauguration Day

The FBI has warned all 50 states to be prepared for demonstrations and possible violence this weekend and through the presidential inauguration.

Washington's Capitol Campus in Olympia will be heavily guarded this weekend and through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday. There will be 600 Washington National Guard troops protecting the state Capitol.

Most of the guard troops in Olympia will be armed with shields and batons, but a second unit will be held in reserve, and those guardsmen are armed with weapons if needed, says the Washington Military Department.

The Washington State Patrol, which is responsible for Capitol security, has also brought in extra troopers from around the state, but won’t say how many.

While the FBI has warned all 50 states to be prepared for demonstrations and possible violence this weekend and through the presidential inauguration, the state patrol said, as of Friday, they do not have any specific threats in Washington state.