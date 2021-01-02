12 arrested in Olympia after occupying Red Lion hotel near state Capitol

A homeless activist group forcibly occupied the Red Lion hotel in Olympia Sunday, forcing employees and guests of the hotel to shelter in place, police said.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Police in Olympia have arrested at least a dozen people after they occupied the Red Lion hotel in the 600 block of Capitol Way South near the state Capitol grounds Sunday.

Police received multiple 911 calls from employees at the Red Lion around 11 a.m. Sunday saying that numerous individuals were entering their lobby armed with batons, knives and axes. One employee was assaulted as they tried to close the doors and the rest fled to the basement, according to an Olympia police spokesperson.

The group has since been identified as Oly Housing Now, a homeless activist group, according to a city press release.

When police reached the hotel, officers saw the group had occupied the 4th and 5th floors of the hotel and were placing black tarps on the windows, police said. Police estimated there were about 45 members of the group inside and outside the hotel.

Employees in the basement continued to shelter in place, and guests in about 40 rooms sheltered themselves as well, while officers worked with the Thurston County Prosecutor's Office to get a search warrant for the building.

According to police, a Thurston County judge granted a search warrant for first degree burglary, trespassing and conspiracy to commit burglary.

At 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Olympia police along with the Thurston County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol's SWAT team entered the hotel and began arresting individuals.

So far, 12 people have been arrested. The SWAT team conducted a room-by-room search of the upper floors, police said.

All employees and guests have been safely escorted out of the building, officials said.

According to the city's statement, the activist group had reserved 17 rooms before the occupation, which were being used by unhoused individuals. Olympia's Crisis Response Unit responded to the hotel Sunday night and is connecting those unhoused individuals to services. They will not be allowed to remain at the hotel, the city said.

“Making sure our unhoused residents have access to safe and affordable housing has been Olympia’s priority for more than a decade,” said Mayor Cheryl Selby in a statement Sunday night. “Olympia has led on responding to homelessness, on coordinating shelter and other basic needs. The tactics used today by Oly Housing Now are unproductive and won’t make the mission more attainable.”