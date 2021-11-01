Arrest made on Capitol campus in Olympia amid heightened security measures

The National Guard and state troopers are at Washington state's Capitol campus for the start of the legislative session.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — One person was arrested Monday morning on the Capitol campus in Olympia after using an RV to block a roadway.

According to Washington State Patrol, the female driver refused to leave and was taken into custody.

"This situation created a security concern and was dealt with appropriately," state patrol tweeted.

Several other people were in the RV at the time and chose to leave when asked, according to state patrol.

New security measures at the state Capitol in Olympia are in place in response to riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and the governor's mansion being breached.

Fences have been placed at the Capitol around the statehouse and up to the legislative buildings in preparation for the start of the legislative session on Monday.

Washington State Patrol is tightening security around the Capitol and Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday activated 750 Washington State National Guard members and a "large" number of state troopers to help protect the Capitol Campus. The National Guard will be in place for at least 48 hours.