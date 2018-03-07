A person of interest is in custody after a fire broke out at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Olympia on Tuesday morning for the second time in less than four months.

The person was found eight blocks from the scene with soot on their hands.

The fire that scorched the building in March was ruled an arson and caused about $50,000 in damage.

Fire units from Olympia, Lacey, and Tumwater responded to the incident at 3:13 a.m. on Tuesday. By the time the fire was out, the Kingdom Hall’s roof had collapsed.

The fire is located at the JW Kingdom Hall at Cain Rd SE and 22nd SE. The fire was dispatched at 3:07 AM this morning. OFD and OPD will soon be beginning investigation efforts. pic.twitter.com/GTOJOPSU20 — Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) July 3, 2018

The building was not occupied at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

There is not an estimated damage yet, but the building is “a total loss,” according to the Olympia Fire Department.

The Olympia Fire Department is working with Olympia Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives due to the history of arson at the church.

