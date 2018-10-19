While beer is part of many college careers, one Washington school is offering a degree in it.

“This is not a degree for beer drinking, it’s a degree for understanding the science, the business, how it fits with the larger beverage industry,” said Frank Addeo, director of the Craft Brewing and Distilling program at South Puget Sound Community College in Olympia.

South Puget Sound Community College said it is the first in the nation to offer an associate’s degree in distilling. The course includes instruction on cider-making, beer, and spirits.

“I just want to make really good whiskey,” said student Luke Jean.

Jean got a bachelor’s degree in international affairs, which was helpful when he was in the military. But he’s looking for a new career.

“It will really just hone the craft and teach me how to make the best product I can,” said Jean.

Addeo said as the craft beer and spirits industry grows, so does the demand for quality.

He believes his graduates will have an easier time finding investors than just someone who wants to turn their hobby into a business.

“Having a formal education is going to go a long way in convincing them (investors) that their money is being invested in the right place,” said Addeo.

© 2018 KING