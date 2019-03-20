The Seattle Mariners not only made changes on their player roster this off-season, they also added some new coaches.

Olympia native and Capital High School graduate Jared Sandberg joined the staff November 21, 2018 as the Mariners Major League field coordinator.

"I grew up watching the Seattle Mariners, it's an amazing feeling to be part of this organization," Sandberg said.

Sandberg, the nephew of Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, spent over 20 years in the Tampa Bay Rays organization as a player, coach and manager.

After leading the Durham Bulls to back to back International League Governors' Cup championships, Sandberg was offered jobs with three major league organizations.

"For me it was all about family first. It was about coming home to the Pacific Northwest and raising our two kids in the area I grew up in, and my wife Julie is also really excited about the move," he said.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Sandberg played a vital role this spring in Peoria, Arizona by helping organize daily practices. During the season he'll be the conduit between Servais and with what's going on in the minor leagues.

"On game day, he'll be in the dugout with me and he'll be busy helping out in many roles. He's a northwest guy and that's one of the reasons we were able to suck him in," Servais said.

"Scott Servais is calling me the connector. I'm able to connect things with all the Mariners clubs and I'm just excited to be part of all the aspects of the game and bring it all together," Sandberg said.

But it's kind of ironic he's back with Servais, Sandburg said.

Scott Servais was the director of player development when Sandburg was released from the Texas Rangers in 2007. And now over a decade later, Servais has hired him back.

