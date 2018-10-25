Before mail-bomb scares that involve prominent politicians caught the nation's attention, law enforcement was dealing with threats targeting Washington state government buildings in Olympia and Tumwater.

Since Sept. 26, Washington State Patrol has investigated seven bomb threats. Six of those involved calls to the respective building that was being targeted, according to John Shaffer, communications director for the state patrol.

"The calls have gone to the switchboard to that building and answered by a staff member. They are under investigation and they are believed to be connected and from the same person," Shaffer told KING 5.

The calls began with the Highways and Licenses Building.

A week later, the Department of Health Building in Tumwater received a call.

The Office of Attorney General in Olympia received a threat Oct. 10 and Oct. 17.

The Highways and Licenses Building was again targeted Oct. 18. That was the same day that the Temple of Justice received a manila envelope that was hand-delivered to a reception area. That incident was investigated as a precautionary measure and cleared by a bomb squad.

"The people who called it in did the right thing," Shaffer told KING 5.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health Building in Tumwater received a second threat.

All the threats are currently believed to be connected to the same person.

It's a time when people across the country are on high alert after several suspicious devices addressed to political figures have been intercepted. Law enforcement seized three suspicious packages Thursday, two addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden and one to actor Robert De Niro. They were described as similar to the ones addressed to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and CNN.

At least 10 suspicious packages have been intercepted this week - each to a critic of President Trump.

