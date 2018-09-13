A lot has changed at the Washington State Fair over the years, even its name. But there's one section you can always count on.

The Beef Barn, where cattle breeders and owners show their cows and bulls, has remained constant. Fairgoers can thank barn supervisor Ellen Schmitz for that.

“I’m a dinosaur,” said Schmitz, who prides herself on using pencils and paper to organize the 400-500 cattle that come through the barn every year. “I don’t use a computer, I don’t own a cell phone."

The 78-year-old started coming to the fair in Puyallup in the 1940s for the rides, but later brought cows from the nearby family farm.

“We showed here in the late ‘50s, early ‘60s,” said Schmitz. Then she started working in the barn in 1982 and has been the supervisor for the past 12 years.

Her advice on buying beef? “You don’t get good steak if you buy crap,” she said.

