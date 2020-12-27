Removal of derailed train cars in Whatcom County to start Monday

The tanker train hauling crude oil derailed near Custer on Tuesday. Crews are working through the weekend on cleanup and plan to remove the cars starting Monday.

CUSTER, Wash. — Officials with the Department of Ecology say they plan to start removing the train cars that derailed in Whatcom County earlier this week starting Monday. Meanwhile, the cause of the derailment is still unknown.

The tanker train hauling crude oil derailed near the town of Custer, Wash. on Dec. 22. An estimated six train cars derailed, and a spokesperson for BNSF Railways said three cars ruptured, spilling an unknown amount of crude oil onto the ground.

Crews are working through the weekend to remove the remaining oil from the train cars and will transport it to its final destination -- a refinery in Ferndale. Once that's finished, the train cars can start to be removed, officials said.

Update on the Custer train derailment: crews are pumping remaining oil from the cars onsite before they are removed. pic.twitter.com/Ao0IAZX7tn — WA Department of Ecology 😷 (@EcologyWA) December 23, 2020

Despite the oil spill, Department of Ecology spokesperson David Byers said earlier this week that the environmental impacts from the spill appear to be minimal.

He said there were no known impacts to wildlife and the department doesn't believe oil flowed into any waterways or bodies of water. But the department is continuing to investigate and monitor for any impacts to wetlands or other areas.

The derailment prompted a joint response, including the FBI, Washington State Utilities and Transportation Commission, Washington State Patrol, Whatcom County Emergency Management, and local fire agencies.

No one was injured in the derailment, but people living nearby had to evacuate for several hours. The train tracks in that area have since reopened.