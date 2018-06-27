A Washington Department of Ecology official believes there was fuel on a barge that caught fire Tuesday and sent a giant plume of smoke into the sky over Seattle.

“We’re assessing possible impacts, and depending on what we see we can start determining if further follow up is needed," said Department of Ecology spokesperson Larry Altose.

Crews inspected the area for the release of oil Wednesday, according to Altose. The area of the fire may have also been surrounded by an oil spill boom, which Altose said would be good.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to 600 S. Myrtle St. around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday Thick smoke was fueled by scrap metal and rubber stored nearby. Approximately three stories of scrapped cars were piled next to the barge.

Firefighters originally attacked the fire from land but were soon assisted by a fireboat on the Duwamish River.

One firefighter had minor injuries.

A team of ecologists spent Tuesday night clearing debris from the river.

There is no word yet what started the barge fire, which was visible for miles around Seattle. Viewers shared footage across the area:

