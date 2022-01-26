Officials investigating nine suspected arsons in Tacoma area since Tuesday night

Investigators continue to look into all nine fires for potential arson and have yet to identify any suspects.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department (TPD) is searching for a possible arson suspect Wednesday morning that officers believe could be responsible for as many as nine fires since Tuesday night.

Investigators believe the fires, which are spread out over Tacoma and Ruston, were likely the result of arson due to the close proximity of the scenes and the similar circumstances surrounding the fires. No injuries have been reported from any of the incidents.

All of the fires happened on the exterior of homes, with one occurring in a carport in the 3700 block of N. Cheyenne Street in Tacoma, according to TPD.

The following is a timeline of when each fire was first reported in the suspected string of arsons occurred:

7:48 p.m.: 600 S Trafton St in Tacoma

8:20 p.m.: 200 S 7th Street in Tacoma

8:27 p.m.: 600 S State Street in Tacoma

12:06 a.m.: 5300 N Bennett Street in Ruston

1:24 a.m.: 4700 N Orchard Street in Tacoma

1:50 a.m.: 5100 N Pearl Street in Tacoma

2:20 a.m.: 4600 N Gove Street in Tacoma

3:20 a.m.: two fires in the 3700 block of N Cheyenne Street in Tacoma

According to a Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) battalion chief, the N Gove Street and N Cheyenne Street fires were suspected to be connected due to their close proximity, but all of the nine fires are within less than 10 miles of each other.

When crews arrived at the N Gove Street fire, they found smoke and flames coming through the roof of a single-family residence.

A ladder crew initiated aerial operations and attacked the fire from above to the attic. The fire was out shortly after 2:40 a.m.

One of the fires on N Cheyenne Street was in a detached garage in an alley near residences. Crews pulled two hose lines to attack the flames and had the fire knocked down by 3:35 a.m.

Crews have now got this garage fire knocked down. pic.twitter.com/LYa3KcFAWa — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) January 26, 2022

TPD and TFD continue to investigate the fires in order to establish some connection and identify a potential suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.