Redmond Police are involved in a shooting at the Kingsgate Safeway in Kirkland. The public is urged to avoid the area as the scene remains active.

The shooting was reported just after 5 p.m. The Safeway is located at the corner of NE 144th and 124th Avenue NE.

There was no immediate word of injuries or what led up to the shooting.

KING 5 has crews on the way as this incident develops. Check back for updates.

