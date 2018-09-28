The Washington State Ferry’s Fall Schedule goes into effect this Sunday. It marks the end of peak-season fares.

But some off-peak fare increases are going into effect on Oct. 1, including a 2.5-percent fare increase for small and standard-sized vehicles, and a 2.1-percent fare increase for passengers.

Ferry riders also need to be aware of the fall changes for several routes.

Sailings between Anacortes and the San Juan Islands return to four-vessel service starting Monday. During the summer months the route has five-boat service.

Passengers from Bremerton to Seattle need to know the 4:50 a.m. sailing will be offered seven days a week.

On the Vashon-Southworth-Fauntleroy route, passengers should be prepared for fewer weekend sailings. When available, ferry reservations are always recommended.

