An off-duty police officer was attacked by a group of young men at a beach Des Moines Saturday night.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Saturday at Redondo Beach. The male officer was reportedly trying to get his boat out of the water and asked a group of teens and young men to move their vehicle, but the group refused. The officer managed to move his boat anyway.

When the officer moved to the parking lot, a group of about 6-7 men, ranging in ages from 17 to early 20s, attacked the officer. At one point, one of the men pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer.

The officer reportedly was not injured in the attack and all of the suspects fled before Des Moines police officers arrived.

Detectives were reviewing video from two cell phones, one that was smashed by one of the suspects.

No suspect descriptions have been released yet.

