Off-duty officer involved in Sunday morning shooting in Puyallup

Puyallup police said it appears the off-duty officer was attempting to stop a burglary in progress.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — An off-duty officer was involved in a Sunday morning shooting in Puyallup, according to police. It appears he was trying to stop a burglary in progress.

The suspect's condition has not been released. It's unclear if anyone else was involved or injured.

The shooting was reported around 8:20 a.m. at River Road and 11th Street NW. River Road is closed between 7th St. NW and 15th St. NW for the investigation.

The public is urged to avoid the area while authorities investigate.

Puyallup police tweeted Sunday, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the off-duty officer and his family at this time."

Police Chief Scott Engle is expected to provide an update on the investigation later this morning.