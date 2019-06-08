OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — The Ocean Shores Chamber of Commerce has suspended operations due to a law enforcement investigation.

Trey Smith, newly elected chamber Secretary-Treasurer, said the organization is in debt and thousands of dollars are missing.

Grays Harbor County is investigating potential fraud or mismanagement of funds.

“It’s so important to me the chamber lives on,” said Smith.

He hopes the investigation will hold someone accountable and restore funds so outstanding debts can be paid.

“There’s always that hope because a community like this, a tourist town like this, we need a Chamber of Commerce,” said Smith.