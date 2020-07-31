'Obliteride' seeing record turnout despite going virtual amid pandemic

Participants around the world are raising money for cancer and COVID-19 research through the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

SEATTLE — Despite going virtual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center reports the largest turnout to date for its annual Obliteride fundraiser.

Fred Hutch Vice President of Philanthropy Kelly O'Brien said participants in 46 states and 16 countries have now signed up for virtual race day on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

"We are hoping to get all seven continents," O'Brien joked.

Participants are finding all kinds of ways to raise money and track their miles. Whether it be running, walking, riding, or even eating in some cases.

"People are getting very creative," said O'Brien. "One of the most incredible parts is the turnout. We have more than 2,700 people already signed up, which makes it our largest Obliteride to date."

The goal this year is to raise $2 million. Half of all money raised will go to the COVID-19 research.

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center has raised nearly $32 million since Obliteride began in 2013.