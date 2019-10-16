SEATTLE — Washington State Patrol and Seattle police have not located the person or people responsible for throwing sharp objects from an overpass into oncoming traffic below.

According to the Washington State Patrol, two vehicles were damaged from an object thrown from the overpass of northbound I-5 in the area of I-90 in Seattle.

The drivers reported the incident around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Only minor injuries were reported.

One of the victims told Washington State Patrol that they saw an individual standing on the guardrail of the overpass. Pedestrians are not permitted in that particular area.

Washington State Patrol said this object went right through the windshield.

WASHINGTON STATE PATROL