Have you seen Oakley? Detectives seek public’s help finding missing 5-year-old

Anyone who has seen Oakley Carlson since January 2021 is asked to call the Grays Harbor County Sheriff's Office.

OAKVILLE, Wash. - Following an extensive search of 5-year-old Oakley Carlson’s parents’ home and the surrounding 300-acre property, searchers did not find the missing child.

According to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, the search was completed on Dec. 11 with the help of a large number of search and rescue groups, search dogs, cadaver dogs and drones with thermal cameras.

“Investigators are still actively investigating the disappearance of Oakley Carlson,” said Undersheriff Brad Johansson.

Detectives have learned Oakley was last seen alive on Feb. 10, 2021. Previously, the last date she was seen alive was December 2020.

Oakley was reported missing by a principal in the Oakville School District who told authorities she was concerned for the child’s wellbeing after speaking with one of her siblings, who said, “Oakley is no more.”

Oakley’s parents, Andrew Carlson and Jordan Bowers, are facing charges of abandonment. They’re accused of withholding medicine from one of Oakley’s siblings.

Their next court hearing is set for Dec. 30.

As for Oakley’s disappearance, the sheriff’s office is hoping more people come forward with tips that could lead them to her location.

Johansson previously stated his office had received a large number of tips but not nearly as many as expected with how much attention the case has gotten.

Investigators still want to speak with anyone who has seen Oakley since January 2021. Additionally, they want to speak with anyone who had direct contact with either of her parents in that same timeframe.