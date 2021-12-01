Woman dies after being hit by large wave, log in Pacific Beach

The woman and her husband were knocked down by a wave on Jan. 10 while walking on the beach close to Pacific Beach State Park.

PACIFIC BEACH, Wash. — A 54-year-old female from Oak Harbor was killed after she and her husband were knocked down by a large wave and a log rolled over them.

Around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, the two were walking along the beach near Pacific Beach State Park when a set of waves came in. The two stood on a log to try and avoid the waves, but a large wave knocked the couple off the log.

The log then rolled over them.

The female had "several areas of trauma" and stopped breathing, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office. The man suffered a serious leg injury.

Other beachgoers moved the two to safety and performed CPR on the woman.

She was pronounced dead on the way to a hospital.

The sheriff's office is warning of rogue waves during winter weather.